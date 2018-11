Meghan Markle usa look básico com peça ‘roubada’ do guarda-roupa de Harry

View this post on Instagram

🍃 At the beautiful Redwoods Forest in Rotorua, home of treewalks, mountain biking and 100-year old trees — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the spectacular Redwoods Treewalk in Rotorua, a series of suspension bridges traversing the gaps between its majestic trees, each with their own living deck to ensure viewing platforms adapt to the trees’ rapid growth without any harm. #RoyalVisitNZ #NewZealand #Rotorua