Assine
Moda

New York Fashion Week: o que rolou até agora

Apenas 3 dias de desfiles da NYFW e já temos muitas inspirações das décadas de 20 a 80!

Por Gabriela Sartorato
access_time 8 set 2019, 20h06 - Publicado em 8 set 2019, 19h11

 (@ralphlauren/Instagram)

A New York Fashion Week começou nessa sexta (6) e vai até sábado que vem (14). Muita coisa já aconteceu e a gente separou os destaques que passaram pela passarela de NYC para você acompanhar.

Veja também

 

Ralph Lauren

A marca apresentou um estilo digno de Café Society: o desfile aconteceu em um salão de baile na Wall Street, chamado de “Ralph´s Club”. Em meio ao jazz, as modelos passavam usando smokings, casacos e vestidos de gala. Gigi Hadid e Herieth Paul  foram algumas das tops que participaram do show.

Ver essa foto no Instagram

#RalphLauren’s signature pinstripes reimagined for evening with crystal embellishments. #RalphsClub #RLCollection #FW2019 #NYFW

Uma publicação compartilhada por Ralph Lauren (@ralphlauren) em

Ver essa foto no Instagram

#GigiHadid at #RalphsClub in a shimmering herringbone topcoat. From the new Fall 2019 Collection. #RLCollection #FW2019 #NYFW #RalphLauren

Uma publicação compartilhada por Ralph Lauren (@ralphlauren) em

Ver essa foto no Instagram

#BellaHadid at #RalphsClub in a Fall 2019 dress with micro-crystals and a bias-twist detail. #RLCollection #FW2019 #NYFW #RalphLauren

Uma publicação compartilhada por Ralph Lauren (@ralphlauren) em

Brandon Maxwell

Já a marca de Maxwell trouxe os anos 70 de volta para o mundo da moda. As modelos usaram vestidos de cores vibrantes, tops, shorts cintura alta e camisas bem características da época. A passarela contou com a participação de Bella Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, Grace Elizabeth e Stella Maxwell, e hits como Like a Virgin e Believe.
Ver essa foto no Instagram

SPRING/SUMMER 2020

Uma publicação compartilhada por Brandon Maxwell (@brandonmaxwell) em

Ver essa foto no Instagram

SPRING/SUMMER 2020

Uma publicação compartilhada por Brandon Maxwell (@brandonmaxwell) em

Ver essa foto no Instagram

SPRING/SUMMER 2020

Uma publicação compartilhada por Brandon Maxwell (@brandonmaxwell) em

Area

A marca é de Piotrek Panszczyk e Beckett Fogg, e nessa edição se destacaram pelos acessórios cheios de brilho, franjas e exagero.

Ver essa foto no Instagram

AREA SS20 | Look 1 #areanyc

Uma publicação compartilhada por AREA (@area) em

 

Ver essa foto no Instagram

AREA SS20 | Look 5 #areanyc

Uma publicação compartilhada por AREA (@area) em

Khaite

Catherine Holstein começou a chamar a atenção quando Katie Holmes foi fotografada usando um cardigã com um sutiã de cachmere de sua marca. O desfile da estilista teve muito tule, estampas florais, brocado e xadrez.

Ver essa foto no Instagram

Last look. SPRING SUMMER 2020 stay tuned…

Uma publicação compartilhada por The Feminine Unique (@khaite_ny) em

Ver essa foto no Instagram

BTS from yesterday’s SPRING SUMMER 2020 SHOW. Preorder this full look now on KHAITE.com

Uma publicação compartilhada por The Feminine Unique (@khaite_ny) em

Christopher John Rogers

A marca desse estilista é queridinha de figuras como Michelle Obama, Lizzo, e Tracee Ross. Para o desfile desse ano, a coleção de Rogers trouxe alfaiataria, tecidos metálicos e cores vivas em babados exagerados, inspirados nos palhaços de Pierrot.

Ver essa foto no Instagram

I’ve been processing this moment for the past 24 hours and trying to think of the appropriate words to express my feelings about this moment. Thank you to my team for your consistent selflessness, hard work, dedication and for continuing to encourage me when I felt that this was an impossibility or that we were doing the most (which we were). Thank you to Christina, David, Alex, Jóse, Mina, Angel, Ashley, Gregory, Shea, Sam, Hana, Morgan, Emma, Lauren and Michael for making this collection happen and for imbuing love and passion into every cut, stitch, and crystal placement. Thank you to Ricky, Marcelo, and Naeemah for helping to realize my vision of a diverse, eclectic group of sexy alien beauties to bring life to these clothes, and to my gorgeous models for adding their unique personalities to the runway. The tears and cheers on the runway and backstage are hopefully evidence that we’re moving in the right direction. Christopher John Rogers, Spring Summer 2020, September 7th, 1PM. Styling: @jrivera218 Casting: @rickymichiels MUA: @marcelogutierrez Hair: @naeemahlafond for @amika Set Design: @wentrcek_zebulon Direction: @christinachanel Production / Show PR: @thehintongroup Shoes: @manoloblahnikhq Jewelry: @morganfhill Gloves: @jazzmint.dash Sound Design: @skypewilliams Sponsored generously by: @swarovski and @nyfw

Uma publicação compartilhada por Christopher John Rogers (@christopherjohnrogers) em

Jeremy Scott

Aqui as cores dos anos 80 marcaram presença: estampas de zebra neon, couro metálico, botas cano alto e perucas extravagantes!

Ver essa foto no Instagram

ROCK STAR ATTITUDEZ WITH @camhrl & @lovegrace_e IN @jeremyscott PHOTOGRAPHED BY @marcus_mam STYLED BY @carlynecerfdedudzeele 💥✨

Uma publicação compartilhada por Jeremy Scott (@itsjeremyscott) em

Ver essa foto no Instagram

WE ARE NOT WITH THE BAND WE ARE THE BAND ! 📸 @marcus_mam 💫 @carlynecerfdedudzeele

Uma publicação compartilhada por Jeremy Scott (@itsjeremyscott) em

 

☆ Veja as previsões astrológicas para o mês de setembro! ☆

Tudo sobre
AssineAbril.com
Claudia
Claudia
A partir de R$ 7,00/mês  1º mês grátis
Assine
Exame
Exame
A partir de R$ 17,90/mês  1º mês grátis
Assine
Superinteressante
Superinteressante
A partir de R$ 7,00/mês  1º mês grátis
Assine
Saúde
Saúde
A partir de R$ 7,00/mês  1º mês grátis
Assine
Veja
Veja
A partir de R$ 17,90/mês  1º mês grátis
Assine
Você S/A
Você S/A
A partir de R$ 7,00/mês  1º mês grátis
Assine