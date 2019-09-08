New York Fashion Week: o que rolou até agora

A New York Fashion Week começou nessa sexta (6) e vai até sábado que vem (14). Muita coisa já aconteceu e a gente separou os destaques que passaram pela passarela de NYC para você acompanhar.
Ralph Lauren
A marca apresentou um estilo digno de Café Society: o desfile aconteceu em um salão de baile na Wall Street, chamado de “Ralph´s Club”. Em meio ao jazz, as modelos passavam usando smokings, casacos e vestidos de gala. Gigi Hadid e Herieth Paul foram algumas das tops que participaram do show.
Brandon Maxwell
Area
A marca é de Piotrek Panszczyk e Beckett Fogg, e nessa edição se destacaram pelos acessórios cheios de brilho, franjas e exagero.
Khaite
Catherine Holstein começou a chamar a atenção quando Katie Holmes foi fotografada usando um cardigã com um sutiã de cachmere de sua marca. O desfile da estilista teve muito tule, estampas florais, brocado e xadrez.
Christopher John Rogers
A marca desse estilista é queridinha de figuras como Michelle Obama, Lizzo, e Tracee Ross. Para o desfile desse ano, a coleção de Rogers trouxe alfaiataria, tecidos metálicos e cores vivas em babados exagerados, inspirados nos palhaços de Pierrot.
Jeremy Scott
Aqui as cores dos anos 80 marcaram presença: estampas de zebra neon, couro metálico, botas cano alto e perucas extravagantes!
